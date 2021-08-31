Sen. Ron Johnson demands Biden admin address reports that American citizens were turned away at Kabul airport

Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is demanding answers from the Biden administration after a former U.S. Recon Marine claimed his organization’s rescue efforts for hundreds of stranded Americans and allies in Afghanistan were thwarted by the U.S. military.

Republican Allen West, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former congressman, reported that his close friend, former Recon Marine Chad Robichaux, had his rescue efforts shot down by the U.S.

“Everyone, this is from my close friend, former Recon Marine Chad Robichaux, who has been on the ground and in theater coordinating rescue efforts,” West posted to Facebook. “This is unconscionable and there are many who need to be held responsible and accountable for this, starting at the top with Joe Biden.”

Here’s the message West received from Robichaux, which has been confirmed by the Daily Caller News Foundation:

“Our two guys on the ground spent all night rescuing 7 buses loads of people: 300 orphans, 100 Christians, 25 Americans,” the message read. “The families of the pilots that have been shuttling our flights.”

“After getting them on the airport and into a holding area, the Colonel over the 82nd had the whole group kicked off the airport and into the hands of the Taliban because he didn’t like the fact that we were out there rescuing people,” Robichaux claimed. “Essentially murdered them.”

An “update” from Robichaux said, “We have unofficial intel that they ended up in the hands of the Taliban.”

“Joe Biden must answer for this!” West added.

Robichaux and other retired U.S. service members teamed up via Save Our Allies to reportedly evacuate around 12,000 people stranded in Afghanistan. The veteran said that those rescued have been taken to other countries to start new lives.

“We the people, every day Americans, along with our friends around the world are stepping in to do what our government won’t,” Robichaux posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “Our team has safely rescued over 2,000 this week to include some Americans. This is what Americans do and who we are. #PrayForAfghanistan #ScortchTheEarth.”

On Sunday, Robichaux tweeted, “We got over 12,000 out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — SIV applicants, interpreters, widows, orphans, Christians, and Americans. #PrayForAfghanistan #ScortchTheEarth #SaveOurAllies.”

Sen. Johnson “expressed shock that a military official would block American citizens from entering the Kabul airport in a Friday letter to the Departments of Defense and State,” the Daily Caller outlined on Monday.

“It’s hard to believe that any U.S. military official would deny Americans the ability to evacuate Afghanistan,” Johnson wrote. “What generalized or specific order was given to the commander that caused him to take this alleged action? Where did this order originate?”