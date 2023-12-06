Senate censures Conservative senator for supporting the Freedom Convoy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald found himself in hot water for a 'colourful rant' on the Freedom Convoy — and now, his colleagues have censured him.

On November 30, the Red Chamber voted to sanction MacDonald at the request of Senate Ethics Officer Pierre Legault, who found him guilty of violating their code of conduct for remarks in support of the demonstration. The violation stems from a February 2022 incident where he mocked complaints from Ottawa residents, whom he described as 'overpaid' and 'underworked.'

"It’s everybody’s f—ing city; this is the capital of the country. It’s not your goddamned city just because you have a six-figure salary and you work 20 hours a week," he said in a video filmed secretly.

Following complaints from nine of MacDonald's peers, the Senate ethics committee, staffed by several senators, issued a report in September finding he had not appropriately complied with the investigation.

"It was a direct challenge to the integrity and mandate of the Senate-approved process by which senators — and the Senate itself — are to be held accountable," the report reads.

A Conservative senator has found himself in hot water after a ‘colourful rant’ surfaced on the Freedom Convoy. The Senate ethics watchdog later found Michael MacDonald ‘guilty’ of violating their code of conduct over the incident.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/Vpq0soH26I pic.twitter.com/sBeIEyo7XG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2023

Though the vote only carried symbolic value, Legault urged MacDonald in July to apologize to the senate and the public for his comments.

"Senators are expected to represent Canadians, not denigrate, mock and demean them while encouraging illegal activities when a state of emergency has been declared," he penned in a report on the matter.

Shortly after the video footage emerged, MacDonald apologized to the senate while stressing the conversation should not have been recorded. He recalled being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

In the recording, the senator informed the videographer he did not want to be recorded before issuing his remarks.

However, Legault condemned his request to not be filmed, claiming it showed "an intentional failure to exercise dignified reserve and restraint." He added the request undermined the senator's initial apology.

Justin Trudeau treated the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy participants and their supporters to an anti-terrorism law, while supporters of the outlawed terror group Hamas continue to rally unabated on Canadian streets.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/493PY9iKxp — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 15, 2023

MacDonald issued another apology last week, expressing profound regret over the incident.

"I was eager to move on, yet felt embarrassed, isolated and frustrated by the process. But I could have handled it better; that is entirely on me," he told the chamber.

Among the other remarks made by the senator in the video include him calling his wife "a Karen" for not supporting the Freedom Convoy. "I don't want them to leave," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on to invoke the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, which granted law enforcement temporary extrajudicial powers to handle protests.

The authorities froze bank accounts of all supporters, even those not physically present with the Ottawa convoy. However, most attendees already dispersed before Trudeau invoked the Act.