Senators up in arms after passing new spending bill they hadn’t read

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 10,355 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Senators are livid after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland asked the Upper Chamber to pass a budget they hadn’t read.

Bill C-67, An Act For Granting To His Majesty Certain Sums Of Money, proposed billions in new spending to cover federal expenses to the end of fiscal year 2023/24, which ended Sunday evening.

Spending included $3.2 billion to cover federal debt interest charges, $2.2 billion for national defence, and $1.2 billion to cover pay increases for federal employees.

Senate managers sought approval to spend another $8.9 billion without disclosing the legal text of the bill, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“You need the bill to vote on it,” said Senator Elizabeth Marshall, a former provincial auditor.

“I haven’t seen the bill,” she said. “It’s not posted. I don’t know how we can vote on a bill that we haven’t seen.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland faced incredible pushback from the Finance Committee after she failed to attend numerous meetings on Budget 2023. She pushed back and called the opposition 'filibuster' an act of "bullying."



MORE: https://t.co/BIzBaQk0Rm pic.twitter.com/kuzy8BozeQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 24, 2023

On Thursday, Bill C-67 quickly passed the Commons in eight minutes. The Senate only had an hour to review the bill before putting it to a vote.

The following day, the feds recorded a budgetary deficit of $25.7 billion for the fiscal year. Department of Finance data reflects spending until the end of January, reported The Canadian Press.

Freeland earlier pledged to commit to fiscal guardrails to cap deficit spending at $40 billion for the current fiscal year.

While tax revenues rose $10.5 billion, program expenses excluding net actuarial losses increased by $21.2 billion. Public debt charges rose by $10.3 billion.

According to the department’s monthly fiscal monitor, the deficit grew significantly from $6.4 billion during the same period last year.

Liberal Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has failed to meet her own budget predictions as documented in a report by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).



MORE: https://t.co/vVPqC4mWzO pic.twitter.com/PwNzuY7B8e — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 18, 2023

“Prudent spending is the government’s focus,” said Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson, cabinet’s legislative deputy in the Senate. Failure to publish the bill was “really a House of Commons problem,” she said.

“This is an embarrassment,” chimed in Senator Donald Plett, the Senate Opposition leader. “I am being asked to vote on a bill I haven’t seen,” he added.

A similar instant happened at the onset of the COVID pandemic on March 13, 2020. At the time, Parliament passed without debate three budget bills to permit cabinet wartime spending powers for 90 days.

MPs did not receive any legislative text until hours after each bill received royal assent and became law, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Panic is never, ever an excuse to override our ancient political conventions,” said Conservative MP Scott Reid at the time. “These conventions are the oldest and best protections that exist for our political liberties.”

Without parliamentary scrutiny, cabinet borrowed $350 billion by March 31, 2020 — greater than the total expenditures for the Second World War, when adjusted for inflation.