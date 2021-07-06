Sir John A. Macdonald gravesite vandalized on Canada Day

  • By Rebel News
  • July 06, 2021
Sir John A. Macdonald gravesite vandalized on Canada Day
The Kingstonist
Vandals splashed red paint on Sir John A. Macdonald's headstone last week, and wrote “For All The Pain You Cause — Burn In Hell” on his family's memorial.

The message left on the Macdonald family memorial was written where Parks Canada had already removed a plaque for cleaning after the last round of vandalism at Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston, Ontario.

The vandalism was discovered on Canada Day.

Local Alderville First Nation Chief Dave Mowat denounced the desecration, stating that vandalizing headstones in cemeteries is “off limits”. “As the Chief of a First Nation I have to ask those that resort to such cowardly acts to back off.”

