SPECIAL | Live From Worldwide Freedom Rallies Across Canada
Rebel News is bringing live coverage from across Canada today as crowds gather for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.
Rebel News is coming to you live across Canada, bringing you coverage of this weekend's Worldwide Freedom protests.
The Rebel News team will be broadcasting LIVE from locations on the ground starting at 12:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. MT / 9:45 a.m. PT.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News on GETTR.com
Rebel reporters will be on the scene in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver to cover the events.
https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay/status/1505221094386683905
https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay/status/1505214183750656005
https://twitter.com/realmonsanto/status/1505233115391971328
https://twitter.com/realmonsanto/status/1505219183126228994
https://twitter.com/isabellerivo/status/1505222845655359499
https://twitter.com/SydFizzard/status/1505218800723001353
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.