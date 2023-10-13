SPONSORED: Last call for submissions to the Manning Foundation student essay contest

By Avi Yemini The Truth About The War I don’t trust the media — so I'm going to Israel with Benji, my videographer, to report directly to you on the truth about the war. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

The Manning Foundation is pleased to present the 1st Annual Patricia Trottier and Gwyn Morgan Student Essay Contest sponsored by C2C Journal, Institute for Liberal Studies, Generation Screwed, and the Aristotle Foundation.

Submissions are to address a current political, cultural or economic topic of the author’s choosing broadly consistent with the principles of free markets, democratic governance, individual liberty, reason, personal responsibility and freedom of conscience and expression. In the spirit of open inquiry and free expression the contest welcomes essays that challenge conventional orthodoxies.

The essay contest is open to undergraduate students only studying in Canada and to Canadian students studying abroad. Essays must be a minimum of 1,500 words and no more than 2,500 words. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel with three essays being chosen to split a prize pool of $5,000 (the grand prize winner receiving $2,500). Further, the three authors will be awarded the opportunity to work with a professional editor and have their essays published in C2C Journal along with channels supported by sponsoring organizations.

Essays must be submitted at this link before midnight on October 22. Winners will be announced prior to December 15.

For contest entry details please click here. Inquiries may be directed by e-mail only to [email protected].