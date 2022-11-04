Will there be a Ford in our future re: the Emergencies Act inquiry? Not if Doug gets his way…
Premier Ford and former Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are trying to legally shield themselves from public scrutiny by refusing the commissioners' subpoena that is meant to compel them to testify at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is currently taking place in Ottawa.
As the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa soldiers on, there is a bizarre sidebar story playing out. Namely, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is insistent that 'hell no, he won’t go' and testify at that inquiry. Ditto for former solicitor general Sylvia Jones.
But, why not?!
Indeed, Ford originally claimed he was never asked to attend. Alas, that turned out to be a big fat lie.
So it is that he’s now in court fighting a subpoena requesting that he attend.
So, again, the question remains: why is Premier Ford — who stands shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — seemingly so terrified to testify under oath at the Emergencies Act inquiry?
Did he perhaps author some emails and text messages back in February that he thought would remain forever private (but might prove terribly embarrassing if made public in the here and now?)
Well, we’re not letting him off the hook so easily. While Ford claims parliamentary privilege allows him to skip the inquiry, we feel it is his parliamentary duty to testify.
That’s why we recently drove a jumbotron-equipped truck around Queen’s Park displaying signage encouraging Ford to do the right thing and testify.
By the way, if you want to get involved, please visit StopHiding.ca. Sign our petition demanding that the Premier be transparent. And if you can, please chip in a buck or three to help us pay for the rental of that jumbotron-equipped truck.
In the meantime, come on, Mr. Ford: Man up and take the stand. You’re supposed to be a leader, and being a leader sometimes means facing tough questions. After all, life isn’t always a bowl of cherries — or for that matter, a platter of cherry cheesecakes…
- By Tamara Ugolini
PETITION: Premier Doug Ford Must Stop Hiding
2,446 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
