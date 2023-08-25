Swedish church vandalized: migrant captured on video threatens to 'rape Jesus'

Samnytt

A man in Sweden, believed to be a migrant, was captured on video damaging windows of a Catholic church and making derogatory comments and threats to "rape Jesus."

Swedish news outlet Samnytt shared the footage from a suburb in Stockholm known for its migrant community.

Suède : un migrant cible une église catholique avec des pierres au cri d'”Allah Akbar, je vais violer Jésus” et diffuse les images sur tiktok https://t.co/9eMGhhj6GV pic.twitter.com/8ldgrM1rsT — Fdesouche.com est une revue de presse (@F_Desouche) August 22, 2023

The event occurred at the Sainte-Famille Catholic parish in Haninge. The exact date of the incident is unclear, as the video only recently surfaced online.

The footage was shared on TikTok by user Fares.Aziz2. In the clip, the individual can be heard making the comments, before throwing stones at the windows. While the man's profile is still active, the video of the church attack has been removed from TikTok, Remix News reports.

“Sweden, I’m going to rape Jesus in there now,” the man shouted in the video. He then screams: “Allahu Akbar!”

Based on data from 2017, Haninge had an approximate population of 31,000. Notably, over 35% of its residents were of foreign origin, meaning they were either born outside of Sweden or both their parents were.

In Sweden, churches, particularly in areas with a high migrant population, have often been subjected to attacks.

In 2021, for instance, the Spånga Evangelical Lutheran Church, a historic 12th-century structure near the Rinkeby suburb of Stockholm, was attacked with multiple firebombs. The church's pastor, Jerker Alsterlund, described the incident as "a deliberate act of provocation."

“The alarm was triggered when a window was smashed and flammable liquid was thrown at the front gate and one of the windows. However, the fire was quickly put out by the police, who used a powder extinguisher,” he said.

In 2019, Europe witnessed an unprecedented number of incidents targeting Christians and their places of worship.