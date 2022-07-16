Taiwan charges 14 over Chinese theft of technological secrets

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Net-zero climate policies are being inflicted on Dutch farmers by the government, and they are pushing back. So, Rebel News sent an all-star team of journalists from across the world to the Netherlands to show you the other side of the story on these massive protests. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

Taiwanese prosecutors said on Friday that they have charged 14 people in connection with their efforts to step up law enforcement against what they call illegal and underhanded activities by Chinese companies.

Reuters reported:

Prosecutors in New Taipei said after a year-and-a-half investigation they had found that China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475.SZ) had targeted Taiwanese competitor Catcher Technology Co Ltd (2474.TW) “in order to quickly enter the Apple production chain to win orders”. Luxshare “lured” Catcher's China based research and development team with promises of high salaries and stole business secrets from the Taiwanese firm, causing them big losses, the prosecutors said in a statement. Luxshare was doing this in order to be able to “quickly build factories and mass produce cases for iPhones, iPads and other products”, the statement said.

“The department will do its best to investigate such cases to maintain the sound development of our country's enterprises and ensure the competitiveness of national industries,” said the prosecutors in a statement.

In recent years, the Chinese have made a habit of hiring American engineers and scientists to steal state secrets from U.S government projects, and other illegal activities.

In January, a Chinese national named Xiang Haitao pleaded guilty to the theft of agri-tech from Monsanto, including an algorithm called the Nutrient Optimizer, which U.S. prosecutors called a “valuable trade secret” of the company’s. The information was stolen for the purpose of benefitting the People’s Republic of China, the Department of Justice said.

Also in January, University of Arkansas Professor Simon Ang pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about patents in China.

The Justice Department stated: