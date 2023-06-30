TEASER: Christian values were thwarted by COVID-19 public health measures

E-transfer (Canada):

The latest groundbreaking Rebel News documentary dives deep into the challenges faced by Christian communities in Justin Trudeau's Canada.

After months of dedicated research, passionate interviews and immersive storytelling, Rebel News can proudly present the highly anticipated film that brings to light the untold stories and struggles faced by those fighting for religious freedom in Canada.

Watch as Rebel News editor-in-chief Sheila Gunn Reid conducts candid and in-depth interviews with religious leaders, and in the process exposes issues that are silenced or ignored by mainstream media.

In this powerful documentary, we examine the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on religious freedom. We uncover the unsettling truth about the banning of religious services during Trudeau's lockdowns and highlight the brave individuals who stood up against such mandates.

By capturing this unprecedented historical moment, we aim to provoke thoughtful conversations and provide insights into the complexities of the tensions between governments and religious communities in Canada.

Religious freedom is not just a concept; it is a fundamental human right that lies at the core of our free and open societies. Unfortunately, in our rapidly changing world, governments are increasingly targeting religious communities and infringing upon their civil liberties. This documentary reveals the alarming consequences of woke ideology and progressive culture, shedding light on the growing disregard for the traditions, values and lifestyles associated with Judeo-Christian beliefs.

“Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity” stands as a testament to the strength and resilience of religious communities in the face of adversity. Join us on this compelling journey as we defend and promote religious freedom, giving a voice to those who have long been silenced and inspiring a call to action.