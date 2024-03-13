Teen girl identified as Kaylee in brutal attack in uphill battle to survive

The teenage girl critically injured after another teen slammed her head into the ground during a caught-on-camera brawl in Missouri has been identified as 15-year-old Kaylee.

A GoFundMe campaign, launched by a family friend, disclosed Kaylee's identity and shared disturbing details about her condition following the brutal attack near Hazelwood High School in St. Louis County on Friday.

"Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle," the fundraiser states. "She is currently suffering from a serious brain bleed and swelling."

The violent incident unfolded when Kaylee and another unidentified teenage girl began physically fighting. Footage captured the escalating confrontation, showing the second girl pushing Kaylee to the ground and raining punches on her face as she tried to defend herself.

In the most shocking moment, the attacker climbed on top of Kaylee and repeatedly slammed her head into the pavement as bystanders looked on in horror.

"We will not know the extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially," the GoFundMe organizer wrote. As of Wednesday morning, nearly $24,000 had been raised toward the $40,000 goal.

An unidentified 15-year-old girl was taken into custody by police following the incident, which remains under investigation. Missouri officials have condemned the vicious attack and called for harsh consequences.

"The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide," stated Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe demanded those involved "must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The disturbing case has also reignited debates around school safety, with Sen. Josh Hawley advocating for increased security staffing on campuses nationwide, New York Post reported.