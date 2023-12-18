'Thanks to the truckers': Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shouts out Freedom Convoy truckers

The Canadian Press / Cole Burston and AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a shoutout to Canada's Freedom Convoy truckers in a video announcing a campaign stop at the world's largest truck stop. The political outsider and 2024 Republican presidential candidate plans to deliver his trucking policy on Dec. 21 at Iowa 80, located in Walcott.

Truckers are the “backbone” of the U.S., Ramaswamy said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. “It's not just about moving things from place to place. That's our entire supply chain, that's how our economy runs, that's how we're able to live our modern way of life.”

Truckers aren’t just haulers of goods, they're guardians of our way of life & guardians of freedom on our highways. Last year, the Canadian Freedom Convoy taught the world a valuable lesson about the power of civil protest against an out-of-control totalitarian government. On… pic.twitter.com/ZPYkMbVjjg — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 18, 2023

Supply change shortages are being fuelled partly by government making it more difficult for truckers to do their jobs, the Republican candidate claimed. Truckers, he said, have also fought for liberty.

“Remember that Canadian convoy of truckers who bravely stood up against those vaccine mandates? Well, the Canadian government revealed how authoritarian they really are, silencing those truckers with censorship, even seizing or freezing their personal bank accounts. That was wrong,” Ramaswamy said.

@EzraLevant gives a rundown on the dystopian Canadian COVID lock-downs, the Trucker led Freedom Convoy, and how the government used the pandemic as an opportunity to become aggressively more censorious over the media and everyday Canadians! pic.twitter.com/Hgi5OpEuYZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2023

“And I respect those who, through their civil disobedience, revealed civil overreach on the part of government. Thank you to those truckers in Canada for doing their part.”

On Thursday, Ramaswamy says he plans to rollback the “overreach” hurting the American trucking industry with the announcement of a “detailed plan.”

Joe Rogan slams the "frozen communist sh*thole" Canada under Justin Trudeau.



Rogan talks about how Trudeau treated the Freedom Convoy, calling the freezing of bank accounts "third world country sh*t."



Hear the story from the heart of the convoy -https://t.co/Ft9kGMwQIX. pic.twitter.com/gDGGixis1t — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 8, 2023

According to its website, Iowa 80 sits on a 225-acre piece of land in the small town of Walcott, with nearly 100,000 square feet used for retail. The truck stop serves 5,000 customers per day and has parking accommodations for 900 trucks.

“Thanks to Americas truckers, and frankly, thanks to the truckers in Canada too. You guys are the frontlines of who we are, you're the frontlines of how our economy runs, and together we're going to be the frontlines of preserving our freedoms as Americans,” Ramaswamy said.