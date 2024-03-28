The Canadian Press omits anti-Poilievre 'expert' donated $13,000 to the Liberal Party

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The article, penned by Stephanie Taylor, titled "We won't forget:' How some Muslims view Poilievre's stance on Israel-Hamas war," fails to disclose Nawaz Tahir's eight years' worth of donations to the Liberal Party of Canada.

Tahir, of the Hikma Public Affairs Council based in London, Ontario, is described in the story as a "spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group" who says, "Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians."

Taylor writes in her article that Tahir "believes Poilievre has missed chances to show compassion with Muslims and that building ties could be, in his words, much more difficult now."

What Taylor doesn't write is that Tahir is a long-time Liberal supporter who has donated to the party going back to 2015 — the year Justin Trudeau was first elected prime minister.

According to readily available Elections Canada data, Tahir has donated $13,095 to the Liberal Party of Canada or a local Liberal riding association over the last eight-and-a-half years.

Tahir also made three separate donations in 2021 to NDP riding associations, totalling $1,000.

"We won't forget," Tahir said. "There's no chance that the Muslim community will forget the Conservative position here."

Unfortunately for Tahir, Elections Canada data doesn't forget either.