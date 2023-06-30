The Democracy Fund announces crowdfunding campaign to defend Tamara Lich

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

The Democracy Fund (TDF) announce that it will crowdfund the legal defence costs for Tamara Lich, the peaceful protester who was a leader of the trucker convoy last year. Anyone who wants to help this important civil liberties campaign can visit the website www.HelpTamara.com.

Tamara has been charged with several minor, non-violent offences, including mischief. Her trial is scheduled to run for four weeks, beginning on September 5th.

Tamara’s legal team is being led by Lawrence Greenspon, a senior criminal lawyer in Ottawa.

“Tamara’s prosecution shows how a prominent political dissident is treated by our justice system,” said Alan Honner, TDF’s director of litigation. “Many people see Tamara as a political prisoner as her prosecution has been impassioned, and she has already been imprisoned for 49 days on relatively minor charges. She is now facing a month-long trial, which is prohibitively expensive for the average person.”TDF is crowdfunding Tamara’s criminal trial.

The Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms continues to provide a legal defence to Tamara Lich and many other truckers who Ottawa resident Zexi Li is suing.

“The trucker convoy exposed the government’s willingness to invoke extraordinary powers to suppress a nationwide protest that was remarkably peaceful,” added Honner. “Tamara has become the face of that protest, so there is a lot at stake in the outcome of her trial.”

