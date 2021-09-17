“The most horrific thing I’ve ever seen”: Ted Cruz visits Texas bridge where over 10,000 illegal aliens are being held

Ted Cruz/Twitter

Republican Senator Ted Cruz blasted the Biden administration during an interview on Fox News on Thursday at the southern border, where Cruz had recorded firsthand footage of the crisis.

Speaking from Del Rio, Texas, Cruz said that the Biden administration has prohibited drones from operating near the area, where over 10,000 illegal aliens are being held by the administration under an overpass.

“The drone footage started this morning and people across the country were horrified and I guess the political operatives at the Biden White House saw that and decided the last thing they want is Fox News actually reporting on what’s happening down here,” Cruz said. “So, now the FAA is saying please, no journalists allowed. As you know, they did the same thing in the Donna tent facility in the Rio Grande Valley where they wouldn’t allow Fox News to come in. When I brought 19 senators to the Rio Grande Valley, I had to go in with my cell phone and photograph and take videos.”

Cruz said the situation at the border was “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen” as infants, young children, and the poor were subject to dire conditions created largely by the Biden administration.

Right now, 10,503 illegal aliens are under the Del Rio International Bridge.



Everyone under the bridge is there because of Joe Biden’s disastrous policies. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/tQFbYwzl5l — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 17, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The drone footage started this morning and people across the country were horrified and I guess the political operatives at the Biden White House saw that and decided the last thing they want is Fox News actually reporting on what’s happening down here. So, now the FAA is saying please, no journalists allowed. As you know, they did the same thing in the Donna tent facility in the Rio Grande Valley where they wouldn’t allow Fox News to come in. When I brought 19 senators to the Rio Grande Valley, I had to go in with my cell phone and photograph and take videos. I’ll tell you, I’m right there, that bridge is behind me. And I just finished going again, with my cell phone taking videos of what’s happening there. It is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen. There are right now as we’re speaking– right now as we’re speaking, there are 10,503 people under that bridge. It is packed-in as a mass of humanity and it is, the scope of it, until you see it, and I’m putting those videos out tonight, you’ll get a chance to see it. They take your breath away because it just goes on and on and on, infants, little children, people, people struggling enormously and something stunning that I discovered today is I discovered the cause of why this is happening. …

The answer is simple, that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites, those 10,000 people there, do you know how many Border Patrol has tested? Zero, not a one. They don’t have the capacity to do that. Let me tell you something stunning that I learned tonight about why this happened, because this is a manmade crisis. Eight days ago on September 8th, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. That was what was coming a day, about a thousand sometimes 1,100, but it would range between 700 and 1,100.

Then eight days ago, on September 8th, the Biden administration made a political decision. They announced that they were no longer going to fly deportation flights back to Haiti. 85% of the people under there are from Haiti. They’re fleeing from Haiti. They announced they weren’t going back. There were about 900 Haitians who were getting ready to board the flights when the political operatives in Washington canceled the flights. Well, what happened? Those 900 people, they all pulled out their cell phones and they emailed their friends and they emailed their families and they texted their friends and their families.

That was eight days ago on September 8th. Today, it’s September 16th, eight days later, and 700 people has grown to 10,500 because the word has gone out. If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said we have open borders, come to Del Rio and they will let you in. Everyone under that bridge is turning themselves in and it’s a political decision that Joe Biden could end tonight by simply following the law and saying we’re going to send people back to Haiti, which is what federal immigration law requires until Biden and Harris got into office.