The 'Queen of Christmas' Candace Cameron Bure gives up her crown, leaves Hallmark

The 'Queen of Christmas', Candace Cameron Bure, is parting ways with Hallmark to begin new acting ventures that align with her Christian values.

According to the New York Post, the former Full House star revealed that she has a “preference for the Great American Family network’s values and discussed her move to the Tennessee-based company after years with the Hallmark Channel.”

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Bure said her “heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” adding that she “knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Hallmark Christmas movies have been under fire recently for becoming increasingly woke, despite the channel’s target audience appearing to lean more Christian and conservative.

Naturally, Candace Cameron Bure’s decision to appeal to her convictions angered the woke mob, who deem her a bigot for admitting that her new Christmas films with the Great American Family network “won’t feature same-sex couples as leads in them.”

Deadline reports that former One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton Morgan took to Twitter to call Candace out: “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Great American Family network CEO Bill Abbot was the former head of Crown Media, a holding company for Hallmark. According to Deadline, Abbot stepped down from his role at Hallmark following controversy around how the channel handled a same-sex ad.

Hopefully, now that Hallmark has lost its beloved queen, the network will stop catering to the mob and revert to creating content its audiences love.