'The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter': Elon Musk mocks Biden as an empty suit

The world’s richest man and prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk mocked U.S. President Joe Biden as an empty suit, stating that “the real president is whoever controls the teleprompter.”

The Tesla founder said in the same interview that inflation risks spiraling out of control if the U.S. government refuses to stop printing money.

Speaking to the All-In Summit podcast during an event in Miami, Musk slammed the Biden administration for its habit of not “getting things done,” and praised members of the former Trump administration for their diligence and ability to accomplish things.

“This administration doesn't seem to get a lot done,” Musk said. “The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.”

“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter,” the Tesla CEO said. “The path to power is the path to the teleprompter.”

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like Anchorman,” stated Musk, referencing the Will Ferrell comedy in which fictional anchorman Ron Burgundy simply reads everything on the teleprompter regardless of how little sense it makes.

In 2020 meme maker Mad Liberals mocked the U.S. President as the “Ron Burgundy of politics,” and substituted Will Ferrell’s character for Biden.

Elon Musk recently mocked Joe Biden as the Ron Burgundy of politics. @MadLiberals made an exact meme about that two years ago! pic.twitter.com/h8axffqeYq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 17, 2022

In the interview, Musk admitted that he had voted “overwhelmingly for Democrats,” but slammed the party for becoming “overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers.”

He said that when Democrats work against the interest of voters, the direction of the party comes at the order of unions and trial lawyers. In contrast, when Republicans go against the will of their constituents, “it’s because of corporate evil and religious zealotry.”

“In the case of Biden, he is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with [former President Barack] Obama,” said Musk, adding that the former president was “quite reasonable.”

When asked what he thought of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ remarks about the Biden administration's decision to muddy the topic of inflation, Musk replied that printing more money is the primary cause for the crisis.

“The obvious reason for inflation is that the government printed a zillion amount of more money than it had, obviously,” he said. “So, it's like the government can't just issue checks far in excess of revenue without there being inflation, you know, velocity of money held constant.”

“If the federal government writes checks, they never bounce,” he said. “So that is effectively creation of more dollars. And if there are more dollars created, then the increase in the goods and services across the economy, then you have inflation, again, velocity of money held constant.”

He described the process as “very basic,” and not “super complicated.”

“If the government could just issue massive amounts of money and deficits didn't matter, then, well, why don't we just make the deficit 100 times bigger?” he added. “The answer is, you can't because it will basically turn the dollar into something that is worthless.”

“Various countries have tried this experiment multiple times. Have you seen Venezuela? Like the poor, poor people of Venezuela have been just run roughshod by their government.”