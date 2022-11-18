Theranos founder Holmes sentenced to 11 years

Holmes, who had given birth to a son right before her trial, was asking for a more lenient sentence of 18 months of house arrest coupled with community service.

AP Photo/Nic Coury
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy in San Jose.

A jury convicted Holmes, 38, in January following a trial that spanned three months. Holmes, who had given birth to a son right before her trial, was asking for a more lenient sentence of 18 months of house arrest coupled with community service. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Schenk has asked for 15 years behind bars. 

Theranos was previously valued at 9 billion dollars and had so-called "wellness centres" in Walgreens across the southwestern United States. Holmes, who modelled herself after Apple founder Steve Jobs, made promises to investors that her company was capable of completing a vast array of medical tests through a proprietary technology which relied on just a single pinprick of blood.

The company collapsed and Holmes was charged after it was revealed in large part through the investigative reporting of John Carreyrou that the company's technology was completely unworkable.

