Three Palestinians arrested in Italy for alleged terror plot
'The suspects engaged in proselytism and propaganda (…) and planned attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets on foreign territory,' stated the police.
Italian authorities detained three Palestinians at the beginning of Ramadan, on charges of plotting terrorist activities abroad.
While the identities of the individuals, suspected of ties with the Palestinian militant organization Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, were not released by the police, their arrest underscores ongoing security concerns.
The apprehensions took place in L’Aquila, Italy, where the suspects established connections with a previously existing terrorist group, the Daily Wire reports.
“It is rare for terrorist organizations such as the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades to orchestrate schemes to target civilians on foreign soil,” said Joe Truzman, Senior Research Analyst at FDD’s Long War Journal. “However, this heinous plot serves as a stark reminder that this group and its affiliates in the West Bank and Gaza are not ‘resistance fighters,’ as they claim to be, but cold-blooded terrorists with the sole purpose of inflicting death and destruction.”
David May, FDD Research Manager and Senior Research Analyst, added: “The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades are linked to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s supposedly moderate Fatah party. Italy’s arrest of the three terrorists planning attacks underscores the folly of treating Abbas and the PA as peace partners.”
Following the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, where 1,200 people were killed, over 5,300 injured, and many taken hostage, numerous individuals linked to Islamic terrorism have been detained across Europe for planning attacks.
In response to the massacre, Israel initiated a military campaign in Gaza, claiming to have neutralized at least 13,000 militants.
