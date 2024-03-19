Top US intelligence agency celebrates crossdressing man as 'better intelligence officer'

Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip.

An internal newsletter distributed to personnel across the United States Intelligence Community featured an article by an anonymous official claiming that crossdressing makes him a better intelligence officer, according to a document obtained by the Daily Wire through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The unclassified newsletter, titled "The Dive" and created by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's (ODNI) IC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Office, was sent to the entire Intelligence Community, which includes the CIA, FBI, NSA, and intelligence components in each branch of the military.

In the article, titled "My Gender Identity and Expression Make Me a Better Intelligence Officer," the anonymous official writes, "I am an intelligence officer, and I am a man who likes to wear women's clothes sometimes." He argues that his decision to crossdress "merits attention given the climate of discussion around the topic and where it sits in the larger conversation about gender identity and expression and professional appearance."

The author claims that crossdressing has "sharpened the skills I use as an intelligence officer," made him "more aware of, and hopefully more supportive of, my women colleagues," and given him a "better appreciation for how it can be uncomfortable to wear women's clothes sometimes."

He admits that crossdressing in the workplace causes a distraction but expresses hope that colleagues will grow more supportive of his choice to wear women's clothes. The official also discusses his experiences wearing a bra and how crossdressing makes him a better ally for those who identify as "LGBTQIA+."

Source: The Daily Wire

The newsletter comes as the Intelligence Community and the wider federal bureaucracy have institutionalized the DEI agenda throughout their practices under the Biden administration.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence and a combat-decorated U.S. Army veteran, criticized the newsletter's focus, telling the Daily Wire, "The world is on fire and our country faces unprecedented terrorist threats with an open southern border yet ODNI is prioritizing this? Our intelligence officers should be 100% focused on preventing the next 9/11 rather than using resources promoting the next DEI initiative."

The ODNI newsletter is the latest example of the United States Intelligence Community advancing far-left ideologies, with other agencies such as the NSA and the State Department spending millions on DEI initiatives.

The push to embed these beliefs within the federal government is largely due to executive orders from President Biden seeking to institutionalize extreme ideologies into the operations of the federal bureaucracy.

Former President Donald Trump has signaled that he may gut the federal bureaucracy through an executive order called Schedule F if he returns to the White House, while others are preparing to fill in the gap left by outgoing officials through initiatives like the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 Presidential Transition Project.