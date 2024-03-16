Toronto's infamous Officer Bubbles involved in illegal arrest of Rebel reporter

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A 13-post-thread on Twitter by Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant detailed Josephs' history of “hot-headed” behaviour with peaceful members of the public, including Rebel News reporter David Menzies.

1. At 2:35 in this video, one of the cops arresting David is an emotionally out-of-control hothead who has had anger management issues for decades.



He's Adam Josephs, a ticking time bomb with a badge and a gun.



I'm shocked he's allowed on the streets, considering his past. https://t.co/lR1zo9aDWD — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

2. By the way, Sgt. Josephs gets paid a lot of money to abuse citizens. According to the 2022 Sunshine list, he took home a whopping $177,000/year, after a 16% raise: https://t.co/zZsHy8XMYD



He's got to be close to $200K a year by now. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

3. Sgt. Josephs can't control his anger and goes from zero to rage in about 60 seconds. He became famous for losing his cool a decade ago when he arrested a young woman for blowing bubbles at him. It was a deeply embarrassing moment for @TorontoPolice: https://t.co/4uDfbYZ3Us — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

4. It was an international embarrassment for the Toronto Police, earning Josephs the nickname "Officer Bubbles". It also earned the police a six-figure lawsuit: https://t.co/Hmmvs4R5eF — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

5. There's a principle in law that every dog gets one free bite. As in, after that, you can't say you didn't know you had a mad dog on your hands.



The same goes with emotionally unstable cops carrying guns. One outburst is a surprise. Two, three, four -- now it's negligence. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

6. "Officer Bubbles" was part of the illegal arrest of David Menzies. His abusive conduct towards our videographer is a window into his mind at the time: angry, abusive, petty, thin-skinned, out of control.



Just like he was when he arrested a girl for blowing bubbles. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

7. How many other incidents have there been over the past 15 years where Sgt. Joseph lost control of his temper?



Why is someone with so many warning lights flashing still allowed to go out with a gun?



Why was he kept on the streets?



Was it political correctness over safety? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

8. Sgt. Josephs sued YouTube for $1.2 million when people dared to poke fun at him for his Officer Bubbles meltdown.



He's a big man when he's the one with the gun and the handcuffs. But he's a whiny little baby when someone laughs at him: https://t.co/IPC4jNTFXT — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

9. But roid rage and a gun can't stop the Internet. While Officer Bubbles managed to get some of the videos taken down, other people simply uploaded them again: https://t.co/o1W3desSYR — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

10. I'm pretty sure these are the cartoons that drove Sgt. Josephs into a rage. But then again, it seems like anything can drive him into a rage -- that's the problem. Here's all of them: https://t.co/tbYQNnAOMp



Here's one of them: https://t.co/sdp4xbiZPz — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

11. Seriously, if you are so enraged by those cartoons that you sue for $1.2 million, maybe you're sort of proving your critics' point: you are emotionally volatile and shouldn't be anywhere near a gun. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

12. I haven't met with a lawyer yet to draft the lawsuit against the @TorontoPolice. But it seems to me that Sgt. Josephs presents a major litigation risk for them. For years they've known he has a rage problem, but they kept him on the streets. That's negligence, or worse. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

13. I'll let you know when we file the lawsuit. I've got a special domain name set aside for it.



There's nothing on the website right now, but when we sue, we'll put the statement of claim at https://t.co/7cdxtHrlYZ.



Though I wouldn't want to be around him when he finds out. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

David Menzies was arrested and charged by Toronto police while reporting on an anti-Israel protest on in the city’s core Friday night.

I am standing inside the 51 Division @TorontoPolice station. David Menzies is in the jail inside. You will be outraged when you see the arrest footage. Please help me cover his legal bills at https://t.co/BHTruvhJfV — thank you. pic.twitter.com/9cI7wFOhr0 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

Menzies was held for several hours before being released on two separate charges of obstruction and mischief.

I waited at the jail past midnight for our reporter David Menzies to be released. The @TorontoPolice laid two criminal charges against him.



We will fight those and win.



And then we will sue the police and win.



Please help me https://t.co/BHTruvhJfV.pic.twitter.com/JyVeEE3EZz — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

Sergeant Josephs can be seen in a video captured by Rebel New's head of video, Efron Monsanto, participating in the arrest of Menzies. Josephs approaches Monsanto, backs into him in an attempt to obstruct his camera, and then begins a snippy exchange.

“Are you going to listen to me? ..Don't get smart with me…it's what I tell you!”

“You do your job, I'll do mine,” Monsanto replies from behind the camera.

Josephs' exchange from 14 years ago with G20 protester Courtney Winkels, went similarly.

"If the bubble touches me, you're going to be arrested for assault," he told her. "It's a deliberate act on your behalf, I'm going to arrest you.”

Winkles sued the force for false arrest and violation of her Charter Rights. Levant has promised the same over Menzies arrest.