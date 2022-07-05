Toronto shop hung up on Roe v. Wade, uses storefront for abortion advocacy

Instagram / ﻿boneandbuskcouture﻿﻿

Many celebrities, politicians, and public figures have taken to social media to express their disdain for the U.S. Supreme Court following its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion ruling from 1973.

Strangely, Canadians have also weighed in on this decision despite it having absolutely nothing to do with Canadian law, including Bone & Busk by Katharina Mior, a couture shop, according to BlogTO, that “filled their shop’s display window with coat hangers recently, writing ‘reproductive rights are human rights’ on the glass.”

BlogTO also writes that she has used her storefront to address other “important topics” in the past, including a “mounted display condemning war and fascism in November 2019.”

Mior posted a photo of the store display on Instagram with the caption “We stand with our friends in the USA who are being stripped of their right to bodily autonomy. F*** the Supreme Court. ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE,” which garnered a lot of supportive comments from her followers.

Her use of a coat hanger to symbolize a woman’s so-called right to “bodily autonomy” is interesting, because the CBC recently wrote, “the wire coat hanger is seen as a symbol of darker days,” and although it “may be effective at evoking unease and stoking anger, advocates for reproductive rights” believe it is time to hang this “imagery back into the closet.”

In an interview with BlogTO, Mior promises she uses her “window as a billboard for promoting important ideas, but I will not use those important ideas to push product,” adding that she detests “using capitalism to promote a moral position.”

Mior told BlogTO that she wants the displays to be a creative representation of her values. But given all the publicity her abortion advocacy has received, something tells us sales aren’t hurting after a stunt like this either.