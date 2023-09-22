Trudeau defends carbon tax, oil and gas production cap at UN climate summit

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 28,770 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Canada’s need to impress the UN on climate policy knows no bounds as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau patted himself on the back Wednesday on methane reduction efforts without actually reducing methane emissions.

On September 20, Trudeau addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he received applause for announcing a plan to reduce Canada’s methane emissions ahead of schedule.

"Canada has committed to reduce by 2030 methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent below 2012 levels," he told UN delegates.

In 2021, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said Canada would meet its interim 2025 target of a 40 to 45% reduction.

Parliament passed the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act then with the lofty expectation of reaching 'net-zero' emissions by 2050.

They also passed an interim plan, the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), specifically targeting oil and gas emissions. It would require "emission reductions to 31% below 2005 levels in 2030 [or to 42% below 2019 levels]," which would build a pathway to 'net-zero' by 2050.

The former Greenpeace activist serving as Canada's environment minster says 75% of Canadians consider climate change an urgent threat requiring action.



Do you believe his poll?https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/oVjlqJizVZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2023

Draft regulations designed to “help us exceed” the ambitious 2030 target will be announced by the end of the year, said Trudeau. He did not elaborate further.

The regulations would strengthen Canada’s commitment to the 2016 Paris Agreement, which urged countries to limit warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

According to the UN, the planet has warmed up by at least 1.1 C.

However, not everyone present took the prime minister at his word.

As United Nations Under-Secretary-General Melissa Fleming introduced Trudeau, she noted that "Canada was one of the largest expanders of fossil fuel last year."

Other voices suggested the reality in Canada ran counterintuitive to the values of the UN Climate Ambition Summit.

Last night, Justin Trudeau pitched UN delegates on the value of carbon pricing, saying that climate rebates “put more money in people’s pockets, than the vast majority pay into the system.” pic.twitter.com/fgYu43ebIL — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 21, 2023

Outside the venue, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters that a Steven Harper Conservative government would never have made these commitments on ‘climate change.’

"I think if we were to ask the question if Canada would have been here ten years ago under a Stephen Harper government, the answer is, obviously, no," he said.

Through upstream oil and gas regulations, the feds hope to "achieve significant methane emissions reductions" by implementing performance standards and increased observation for sites that pose the "highest risk of unintentional releases."

If tabled, Trudeau and his cabinet will have delivered on their promise to compose "a framework to cap emissions" from the oil and gas sector.

PM Trudeau boasts of his accomplishments, describing how 'climate change' serves as an 'opportunity' to create jobs, like the massively taxpayer-subsidized Volkswagen and Stellantis deals.



"We're creating jobs because of that progressive agenda," he says.https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/CsBfNiJsUu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 18, 2023

The David Suzuki Foundation welcomed Canada’s commitment but said real work lies ahead of the federal government.

"We have a bigger problem in Canada, which is that we're very poor at actually measuring and knowing how much methane we have today and how much we had in the past," said the foundation's senior climate policy adviser Tom Green.

"We've got to improve on what's called measurement, reporting and verification," he claimed.