Canada Border Services Agency lost 12,000 access to information requests

According to a statement released by the Canada Border Services Agency, "when the information became inaccessible on February 8, 2024, there were approximately 16,000 unanswered requests."

Some of the lost requests are three years overdue, including several filed by Rebel News, thanks to your support at RebelInvestigates.com.

Of the number of lost electronic requests submitted to the CBSA, 4,000 were recovered due to assistance from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and are now being worked on, leaving only 12,000 floating in the government ineptitude ether.

Although the filings are now inaccessible to the agency, the CBSA assures that "no requester information or records collected to respond to requests has been lost. However, because all the data or information was recovered in a large single package without context or framework, it’s impossible to decipher which requests it corresponds to."

This, the CBSA says, means "people who submitted an ATIP request between September 2021 and November 2023 and who have not yet received a response are invited to file a new request."

The CBSA says it will waive the filing fees for lost requests.