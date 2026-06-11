WATCH: Turning Point Australia claims Israel offered them $3.6 MILLION a year

Stop the presses: Israel supposedly offered an Australian online personality $3.6 million a year to shill for them.

Sounds like a massive scoop, right?

There is just one tiny problem: it is complete and utter nonsense.

While One Nation continues to surge in the polls and the right gains serious ground across Australia, the last thing we need is to defeat the left only to discover that some of the people standing beside us are just as dishonest as the people we have been fighting.

That is exactly why alarm bells go off every time I see so-called conservatives diving headfirst into the same toxic identity politics the left has used to wreck this country.

The latest example? Joel Jammal from Turning Point Australia. Once a recognisable face of the COVID freedom movement, he is now cosying up for a friendly chat with the far-left activists over at Michael West Media.

You know, the same crowd that cheered lockdowns, supported COVID authoritarianism, and seems to despise everything that makes Australia great.

So what could possibly bring these two worlds together?

The answer is as predictable as it is pathetic: Jews.

If you seriously believe anyone offered Joel Jamal $300,000 a month to promote anything, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.



The guy struggles to crack 150 views per show.



Even you’re more relevant than that monobrow.



😂🤣🤣 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 30, 2026

This is what passes for hard-hitting journalism at Michael West Media. A wild, self-serving claim drops that perfectly fits their narrative and, instead of asking basic questions or demanding evidence, they simply nod along and run with it.

Let us be crystal clear: no one from Israel, China, India, or anywhere else tried to "buy" Joel Jammal.

I know this for two simple reasons.

First, I reached out to Joel directly and asked for evidence of these explosive claims. Crickets. No response.

Second, the story is laughably absurd on its face.

Why would any foreign government or interest group waste millions trying to influence a commentator whose videos often struggle to attract more than a few hundred views on YouTube and perform similarly across other platforms?

In today's media landscape, that is not an influencer. It is barely a hobby.

Nobody in Israel, India, or China has the slightest idea who Joel Jammal is. The notion that foreign interests are lining up to hand him $300,000 a month is ridiculous.

Even more revealing was the interviewer's complete lack of interest in the China or India allegations. Because this was never really about foreign influence at all.

Joel, if these supposed Zionist masterminds really tried to bribe you, then expose them properly.

Show the messages.

Show the offer.

Show the evidence.

You never replied to my text asking for receipts. Why?

Instead, we are expected to believe that someone wanted to pay you hundreds of thousands of dollars every month simply to feature Jewish guests on a channel that struggles to attract an audience.

For a group supposedly controlling the world, they seem to have skipped basic analytics.

If you genuinely believe Joel "200 Views" Jammal was offered $300,000 a month ($3.6 million a year), then I have a bridge in Sydney Harbour to sell you.

Of course, what Scotty and the boys FAIL to mention is that Michael West (including his media outlet) is rated as LEFT-leaning …and Michael has frequently labelled Israel’s war in Gaza as a genocide, parroting the usual Pallywood / Hamas rhetoric 🤭



Isn’t it funny how so-called… https://t.co/TJS6plkVxk — Mark Rowley (@MarkWRowley) June 4, 2026

For context, when prominent American conservative influencers were allegedly connected to a Russian-backed operation paying around $100,000 a month, it became an international scandal.

Yet we are expected to believe that Jews are spending three times that amount on a low-view Australian commentator whose entire audience could fit on a single bus.

Come on.

This obsession with a shadowy "Jewish lobby" is no longer confined to the far left. It is increasingly infecting sections of the so-called woke right as well.

Joel's excuse that "they play both sides" is lazy nonsense that collapses under even the slightest scrutiny.

Labor has taken an increasingly hostile stance towards Israel. It has recognised Palestine, banned Israeli politicians, and spent years shifting further away from Israel diplomatically.

At the same time, whenever antisemitic incidents occur, politicians are quick to push for the hate speech laws they have always wanted.

If this all-powerful lobby actually existed, none of that would be happening.

On a recent podcast appearance with Scott Challen from the (White) Australian Lobby, another outfit seemingly obsessed with Jews, the selective outrage was impossible to miss.

The pair love talking about influence and lobbying, but somehow that concern never extends to Islamic organisations.

Funny how that works.

When you actually listen to these individuals and pay attention to the language games they play, the pattern becomes obvious.

Antisemitism has a very specific meaning: hostility towards Jews.

It is not complicated.

Hiding behind the word "Zionist" while calling Jews parasites or dredging up grievances that predate Zionism by centuries does not fool anyone.

Own your words instead of playing childish semantic games.

I'll bet 300k @JoelJammal that that never happened. sounds like Jammal is spinning a Pallywood tall story. he barely gets any views and hardly wields any influence. He also did a lot of damage here in Victoria with his retarded HTV cards in the last state election and… — Kofy Time (@kofy_time) May 30, 2026

As for why people do not like you, Joel, it has nothing to do with your association with Turning Point, as you have now publicly claimed.

People dislike frauds.

And you have done an excellent job of demonstrating exactly why.

There was never any money, mate.

No bribe.

No grand conspiracy.

Just another tall tale.

The next time you are having one of those private chats with God, perhaps spend it repenting instead of inventing more rubbish.

This kind of dishonesty only helps the real enemies of Australia.

Time to do better.