60,000 participants take part in annual Walk With Israel as counter-protesters pushed into designated areas

Police finally take action as record crowd attends Toronto Walk with Israel.

Scarlett Grace
  |   June 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The UJA Walk with Israel in Toronto began in May 1970 as the "Walk for Jewish Survival," a 35-kilometre event organized by what is now UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

Over the decades, it has evolved into one of the largest pro-Israel gatherings outside of Israel, drawing tens of thousands of participants each year. This year's event marked its 57th anniversary and attracted a record-breaking crowd of approximately 60,000 people.

Among the most visible supporters were members of Toronto's Iranian community, who have increasingly stood alongside their Jewish neighbours amid soaring antisemitic incidents across Canada. Their presence also reflected the ancient alliance between the Jewish and Iranian peoples dating back to the time of Cyrus the Great.

That solidarity carries particular significance this year as tensions continue to rise between Israel and the Islamic Republic occupying Iran. Determined not to be defined by the regime ruling their homeland, many Iranians attended to make their support for Israel unmistakably clear. The air was filled with Lion and Sun flags flying alongside Israeli and Canadian flags.

The march also attracted a diverse coalition of supporters. In addition to Iranians, there were Chinese and Portuguese allies, as well as representatives from Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem. When I asked several members of the group, some of whom had travelled from Australia, why it was important for them to attend, they spoke of solidarity with the indigenous people of Israel and drew parallels between Jewish history and the struggles of their own communities. They said they recognize the Jewish people's more than 3,000-year connection to the land.

The now-familiar chaos surrounding the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard was not absent this year. Weekly anti-Israel demonstrators arrived once again, bolstered by additional supporters due to the size of the march. However, Toronto police appeared to take a more proactive approach than in previous years.

Last year, anti-Israel demonstrators were permitted to line the sidewalks directly facing the family-friendly event, shouting at participants as they passed. This year, counter-protesters were pushed back roughly half a block into a designated demonstration area. Volunteers also used large banners to block the view of the counter-protest, allowing participants to march without having to engage with the mob.

At one point, the terrorism supporters moved through a residential side street and emerged along Sheppard Avenue, despite repeated police statements that demonstrations would no longer be permitted on residential streets. Police did not immediately stop the group, but I witnessed the arrest of a woman holding a sign reading "Marg Bar Israel," Persian for "Death to Israel." Police stated only that the arrest was for breach of the peace. Whether the sign itself prompted the arrest or whether another incident occurred is unclear.

As the march concluded, I spoke with an elderly local resident who expressed frustration with the ongoing demonstrations after describing how anti-Israel protesters have repeatedly marched directly past her home in a residential neighbourhood.

The record turnout at this year's Walk with Israel suggests that many Canadians are growing weary of antisemitism, intimidation, and two-tiered policing. While those valid concerns remain, the increased police presence and improved crowd management represented a noticeable change from previous years. For many participants, it was a small but welcome step in the right direction.

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Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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