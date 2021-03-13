Trudeau isn't helping: Gordon G. Chang on the Chinese communist show trial for the ‘Two Michaels’

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, China expert Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang on Twitter) called in to talk about the social media announcement of the upcoming show trial for Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Here's a bit of what Gordon had to say about the tweet:

“...I think this is basically China's regime trying to put more pressure on your prime minister Justin Trudeau. The thing the Chinese are doing is dragging this out, because they know that if they actually were to sentence both of these guys that that would sort of remove some of their leverage over Canada, so they're just drawing it out, hoping that they can use this to free Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei Technology's chief financial officer, who is now under house arrest in Vancouver.”

