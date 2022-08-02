Trudeau slammed for hypocrisy over celebration of Emancipation Day

Trudeau has been documented numerous times wearing blackface and brownface.

Trudeau slammed for hypocrisy over celebration of Emancipation Day
Twitter/@NFTrudeau
Remove Ads

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been slammed for his apparent hypocrisy in celebrating Emancipation Day, in which he acknowledged “the painful history of slavery in Canada,” and “the strength of Black communities.” 

Trudeau has been documented numerous times wearing blackface and brownface. As reported by the Guardian in 2019, Trudeau said he could not recall how many times he wore the racially offensive makeup, making his remarks after footage emerged of a third instance in which he wore blackface. 

As detailed by Rebel News in 2021, a photo released by Canada Proud showed Trudeau in blackface ahead of the 2021 federal election, which was taken at the 2001 “Arabian Nights” party that first circulated two years prior. 

Trudeau was 29 years old and a teacher when he attended the event in 2001. 

“I was extremely shocked and disappointed when I learned of Justin Trudeau’s actions. Wearing brownface is an act of open mockery. It was just as racist in 2001 as it is in 2019. What Canadians saw this evening was someone with a complete lack of judgment and someone who is not fit to govern this country,” wrote Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer in 2019.

In his Emancipation Day proclamation, numerous commenters slammed Trudeau for his apparent hypocrisy. Canadian commentator and lawyer Viva Frei blasted Trudeau as a “gaslighting racist.” 

“You are the racist,” wrote Frei. 

Others attacked Trudeau for his authoritarian stance on vaccine mandates, with some citing his heavy-handed response to the “Freedom Convoy” protestors who shut down the capital city of Ottawa and numerous border crossings earlier this year in protest of the Canadian federal government’s vaccine policies.

Justin Trudeau Canada news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Store Redirect

BE A REBEL

Shop Now!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.