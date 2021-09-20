New colour photo emerges of Justin Trudeau in blackface

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1342 Donors

A new image of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface — this time in colour — has been made public just in time for Canadians to head to the polls for the 2021 federal election.

The photo was released on Sunday by Canada Proud, "a grassroots group of Canadians working to defeat Justin Trudeau." The image shows Trudeau dressed in a turban and robe, his skin coated in dark makeup and posing with his tongue sticking out.

The image is from the same 2001 "Arabian Nights" party as another set of images of Trudeau in blackface that were publicly circulated in 2019. That set of photos prompted public outrage and an apology from Trudeau— but this is the first time that a colour image from the event has been released.

Justin Trudeau was was 29 years old and a teacher when he attended the Arabian Nights event in 2001.

