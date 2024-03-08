Trump posts $91.63 million bond in appeal against E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

This development comes as Trump prepares to challenge the January verdict at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, CNN reported.

The bond, underwritten by insurance titan Chubb, with operations in Virginia and New Jersey, serves as a financial guarantee during Trump’s appeal process, as detailed in his recent court filings.

This legal battle stems from a trial where Trump was directed to compensate Carroll, following a federal judge’s ruling that held Trump accountable for repeatedly defaming her.

The case revolves around Carroll’s assertion, supported by a prior jury, that Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store fitting room. Trump has vehemently denied the accusations, disparaging Carroll in public statements, suggesting she fabricated the claims for publicity and branding her as a “whack job” who “should pay dearly.”

Asked for comment by CNN, the insurance company declined to comment on the specifics of the bond.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on client-specific information,” the spokesperson said. “Our surety division provides appeal bonds in the normal course of business. These bonds are an ordinary and important part of the American justice system, protecting the rights of both defendants and plaintiffs.”

In addition to the E. Jean Carroll case, Trump also faces a March 25 deadline to put up $454 million in a civil case brought against him by New York Attorney General.