Trump secures Republican presidential nomination after string of primary wins

Former President Donald Trump secured the Republican Party's presidential nomination on Tuesday after winning a series of primaries and surpassing the delegate threshold. This sets the stage for a potential rematch against incumbent Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

Trump's wins in the Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington primaries propelled him to 1,241 delegates, surpassing the 1,215 needed to clinch the GOP nomination, according to projections. Biden had previously locked up the Democratic nomination.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump celebrated being the Republican standard-bearer while unleashing blistering attacks on Biden's record, accusing him of ushering in a "Third World" nation beset by crises at the border, soaring inflation and economic turmoil.

"It is my great honor to be representing the Republican Party as its Presidential Nominee," Trump wrote, portraying November's election as a make-or-break moment for America's future. "We are now, under Crooked Joe Biden, a Third World Nation...But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our once great Country, put AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Trump's runaway primary performance included lopsided wins, with the former president prevailing by 71 points in Georgia, 95 in Hawaii, 87 in Mississippi and 52 in Washington. Aside from Washington D.C. and Vermont, which went to Nikki Haley, Trump swept every nominating contest.

"It's your favorite president speaking to you on a really great day of victory," Trump said in a video message, striking an urgent tone about the country's trajectory under Biden. "The Republican National Committee has just declared us the official nominee...But most importantly we now have to go on to victory because our country is in serious trouble."

A Message from President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8MUs8b448D — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 13, 2024

Newly-elected RNC Chair Michael Whatley congratulated Trump and looked ahead to the party's convention in July, where the former president will be formally nominated. "I am looking forward to the @GOP Convention where we will formally nominate him to be the 47th President of the United States!"