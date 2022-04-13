Tucker Carlson: 'Elon Musk seems to be our last hope'

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has observed Elon Musk’s efforts to rein in Twitter’s restrictions on free speech and restore the platform as a “direct challenge” to the regime’s efforts to “control information through censorship.”

Carlson declared Musk’s sincere attempts to revitalize the marketplace of opinions as “our last hope” for free speech on the Internet.

Highlighting Musk’s repeated hints at cracking down on censorship on the social media platform, Carlson stressed that “a free Twitter would mean an open debate about ideas on the single most important incubator of elite opinion in the world.”

“It would mean a return to free and fair elections in the United States,” added Carlson. “A system in which both sides are allowed to make their case to the public and then the public can decide, it’s called democracy.”

“And above all, a free Twitter would mean a direct challenge to the people in charge of our country’s institutions, many of whom are incompetent,” Carlson said on Tuesday.

“The point of censorship always, and everywhere, is to protect entrenched power,” Carlson continued. “That’s why it’s the powerful who impose censorship for their own benefit. And that’s exactly why illegitimate regimes fight so hard to control information through censorship, that’s their main concern.”

“Why are they so determined to keep you from talking? Because they know your talking is the threat to their power,” added the Fox News host, who has long held those in power to account.

“Questioning the prevailing storyline is the crime,” Carlson emphasized. “Do that and you’re gone. Doesn’t matter if you are factually right. We were factually right. Doesn’t matter. Challenge power and you are censored instantly.”

“Now it’s hard to believe that the world’s richest man is the only person who could fix this,” Carlson declared, noting “Elon Musk seems to be our last hope.”

#Thread Tucker Carlson’s Monologue On The Importance Of @elonmusk's Battle With Twitter Over Free Speech And The Forces That Will Try And Stop Him



"Allowing the free exchange of ideas in America's public square is far more important than any single election result." pic.twitter.com/Zew7BZtLB4 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 13, 2022

As Rebel News highlighted on Monday, Elon Musk may be poised for a hostile takeover of Twitter with his rejection of a position on the company’s board of directors.