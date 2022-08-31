U.S. conservatives warn that America could suffer Europe's energy crisis if suicidal policies continue

Europe’s energy policies and sanctions on Russia are having a deleterious effect on households and small businesses across the continent.

After an Irish cafe owner posted her jaw-dropping electricity bill on social media, numerous U.S. conservatives cited it as a warning of what’s to come should liberals have their way with green energy policies.

Geraldine Dolan, who owns the Poppyfields Cafe in Westmeath, Ireland, shared a photo of her electricity bill dated between June 8 and August 19, totaling nearly 10,000 euros.

“I got this electricity bill today, how in the name of God is this possible, we’re a small coffee shop in [W]estmeath,” wrote Dolan in a tweet:

I got this electricity bill today, how in the name of God is this possible, we're a small coffee shop in westmeath pic.twitter.com/uz5J8BePhB — poppyfields cafe.🇺🇦 (@DolanGeraldine) August 29, 2022

Dolan informed the Irish Independent that the bill was close to her annual power bill in 2021. She paid a total of 12,700 euros in all of last year, but expects to pay more than 45,000 euros if she hopes to keep doing business for the rest of 2022.

“I don’t know how I’m going to cope,” she said. “A cost like that is just bananas.”

Following her tweet, which quickly went viral on social media, numerous conservative commentators from the United States, as well as Europe, pointed out that the bill was a consequence of the European Union’s green energy policies, as well as its sanctions on Russian natural gas.

Europe has been aggressive in shutting down the transfer of Russian energy to the continent, while simultaneously pushing for renewables by shutting down nuclear power plants, and transitioning to wind and solar, which have been unable to meet the continent's energy demands.

A similar could happen to the United States should the Democrats continue their efforts to ban the extraction of fossil fuels and fracking in the U.S.

“This is coming to America as a direct consequence of a radical Democrat agenda to dismantle abundant reliable energy,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) tweeted. “No, really. So – let’s stop it.”

This is coming to America as a direct consequence of a radical Democrat agenda to dismantle abundant reliable energy. No, really. So - let’s stop it. #StandUpForAmerica2022 @HouseGOP @SenateGOP #TxLege https://t.co/c4w5jEvWxP — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 30, 2022

“People with Ukraine flag bios are scratching their heads over soaring energy prices,” noted conservative commentator Raheem Kassam. “Perhaps don’t elect governments that provoke wars, fail to plan w/ nuclear power, and implement climate change ‘net zero’ policies that all raise prices? This is the grave you have dug.”

“Small UK coffee shop gets a two-month $10,000 electricity bill,” junkscience.com founder Steven Milloy stated. “Climate idiocy is pointlessly expensive and needlessly disastrous.”

Retired Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, the man who killed Osama Bin Laden, wrote, “Don’t worry. Just your part in saving the climate.”

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association also chimed in to point out that the United States has spent half a trillion dollars in the past 18 months embracing Europe’s dangerously stupid energy model, “which is now proving both prohibitively expensive and wholly unreliable.”

“In 5 years we will look back and realize the only thing that saved us from our own meltdown was abundant US natural gas,” the organization stated.