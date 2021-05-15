UCP Caucus Chair steps down due to "dysfunction within the government"

UCP Caucus Chair, Todd Loewen announced in an open letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, that he will be stepping down from his role due to dysfunction within the government.

And he blames Premier Kenney for that dysfunction, calling for his removal as well.

Loewen says he resigned from his position so that he could speak more freely and try and save the movement.

We're a few years away from an election in Alberta but perhaps this is setting up the NDP for another victory out west.