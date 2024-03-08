UCP leadership candidate exonerated after 5-year investigation into 'irregularities'

The Canadian Press / Jason Franson and X / JeffCallaway

Jeff Callaway, dubbed the kamikaze candidate in the media, told Rebel News that "given the impact of this cloud over my life that decimated my career, relationships, and reputation, it brings modest vindication."

In a press conference on Friday, the RCMP stated that although there were irregularities in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, which saw former premier Jason Kenney seize control of the newly formed party, none of those irregularities rose to criminality.

UPDATED: Alberta RCMP say no charges in UCP 'kamikaze' allegations in Kenney leadership race https://t.co/XpxGtEKVlW — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) March 8, 2024

The RCMP investigated allegations of fraud, with claims that Callaway solicited $95,000 in donations for a campaign that was never intended to be legitimate. Additionally, voting discrepancies were investigated, revealing fewer than 200 problematic votes.

Callaway, who ran an attack campaign against Brian Jean before throwing his support behind Kenney, provided a statement to Rebel News: