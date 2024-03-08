UCP leadership candidate exonerated after 5-year investigation into 'irregularities'
'To this day, I believe in my platform to bring prosperity to Alberta, but given the impact of this cloud over my life that decimated my career, relationships, and reputation, it brings modest vindication set against the years of media hyperbole,' Jeff Callaway said in a statement to Rebel News.
In a press conference on Friday, the RCMP stated that although there were irregularities in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, which saw former premier Jason Kenney seize control of the newly formed party, none of those irregularities rose to criminality.
The RCMP investigated allegations of fraud, with claims that Callaway solicited $95,000 in donations for a campaign that was never intended to be legitimate. Additionally, voting discrepancies were investigated, revealing fewer than 200 problematic votes.
Callaway, who ran an attack campaign against Brian Jean before throwing his support behind Kenney, provided a statement to Rebel News:
I welcome this outcome to the thorough, multi-year and costly investigation by the RCMP.
To this day, I believe in my platform to bring prosperity to Alberta, but given the impact of this cloud over my life that decimated my career, relationships, and reputation, it brings modest vindication set against the years of media hyperbole.
I thank my supporters, friends, and family that supported me through this process. I truly wish those well that want to make Alberta a better place, without ego, from any party but politics will never be in my future.
