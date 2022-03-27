Ukraine's defence ministry presents video game footage as proof of dominance over Russian air force

ModDB/Arma 3

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has once again published fake video game footage to claim that its forces had “skillfully eliminated” Russian attack helicopters in Kherson. Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces who are now reportedly clearing the city of anti-tank mines, was the site of pitched combat between Ukrainian and Russian forces earlier this week — with the Pentagon calling it “contested territory,” AFP reported.

“The Ukrainians are trying to take Kherson back, and we would argue that Kherson is actually contested territory again,” a Pentagon official said Saturday. “We can’t corroborate exactly who is in control of Kherson but the point is, it doesn’t appear to be as solidly in Russian control as it was before.”

Ukraine’s official defence ministry account on Thursday tweeted a video game clip claiming that its air defences had “skillfully eliminated four K-52 helicopters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” with an accompanying clip from the video game ARMA 3.

The tweet has since been deleted.

This is the clip. pic.twitter.com/MXquGccRdP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 24, 2022

It wouldn’t be the first time that Ukraine has presented video game footage as evidence of its superiority against the Russian military.

In February, the ministry posted a clip from the video game Digital Combat Simulator of a Ukrainian ace fighter pilot who was later given the nickname “Ghost of Kyiv.”

“MiG-29 of the Air Force of the Armed Forces destroys the ‘unparalleled’ Su-35 of the Russian occupiers,” the ministry tweeted. Despite being repeatedly debunked as a hoax, the tweet has remained online.

Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko, the country’s president from 2014 to 2019, posted a picture of a helmeted fighter pilot to identify him as the “Ghost of Kyiv,” writing “With such strong defenders, Ukraine will definitely win!”