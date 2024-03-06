UN appoints man who admits to stealing sister's underwear as delegate for UN Women UK
'In my childhood, I used to secretly dress in my sister’s clothes whenever I had the opportunity. And whenever I did it, it felt so right. But then those feelings of being right were very quickly overtaken by feelings of guilt, shame, and self-loathing,' said Katie Neeves.
The United Nations has appointed a man, who identifies as a woman and has shared experiences of stealing underwear from his sister, to serve as a delegate for U.N. Women U.K. with the Commission on the Status of Women.
Martin “Katie” Neeves posted on X, “I’m happy to announce that I’ve been accepted as a UN Women UK delegate to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, which is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.”
In 2022, a video showed Neeves speaking in a diversity training webinar, stating:
My earliest memories were of my mum catching me trying on a pair of my sister’s knickers. I remember when I did it, it felt so right. But then my mum came in, and she caught me and told me off … In my childhood, I used to secretly dress in my sister’s clothes whenever I had the opportunity. And whenever I did it, it felt so right. But then those feelings of being right were very quickly overtaken by feelings of guilt, shame, and self-loathing. Because what I was doing was wrong, it was dirty, it was naughty, and not what respectable people did.
In September, Neeves received the Outstanding Female LGBTQIA+ Champion award from the East and West Midlands Women’s Awards. The mission of the Women’s Awards, as outlined on their website, is to highlight, acknowledge, and celebrate the significant efforts and contributions of women from diverse cultures, communities, races, and beliefs across all sectors, the Daily Wire reports.
In January, following the selection of a biological male as U.N. Women U.K.'s inaugural "Champion," 17 British groups sent a letter criticizing the U.N. for overlooking genuine women in their choice.
The letter stated that Munroe Bergdorf, appointed U.N. Women’s U.K. champion in November, had “resigned as an adviser on LGBT+ to the UK Labour Party after previous homophobic and racist posts on social media were revealed. These included saying that ‘all white people’ are ‘violent racists and ‘f*ck you, stupid dirty and smelly n*gger ’. There are numerous examples of homophobic messaging, using expressions like ‘f*ggot ’ and ‘old poof,’ ‘hairy barren lesbian’ and ‘barren…hairy d*ke.’”
“In a separate incident, Bergdorf was dropped as an ambassador to a children’s charity, Childline, because of inappropriate messages which were counter to safeguarding norms,” the letter added.
“This person has objected to women making references to our female bodies,” the letter stated. “Yet many issues affecting women, such as FGM, child marriage and forced marriage, reproductive rights, male violence against women and girls, rape as a war crime, pregnancy and maternity healthcare, and more, are inextricably linked with our female biology. How can this person be a champion of women if these issues are deemed unmentionable?”
