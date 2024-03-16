BREAKING: Toronto Police release journalist David Menzies from jail, charge him with two crimes

E-transfer (Canada):

Last night, our reporter David Menzies was covering a pro-Hamas hate march in downtown Toronto.

Police don’t stop those hate marches, even when they’re violent. In fact, the police act more like escorts or concierges.

Two-tier policing in Toronto

Compare that to the brutal police response to peaceful trucker protests. It’s two-tier policing.

I don't know if you remember, but Justin Trudeau recently had a highly unusual one-on-one meeting with Toronto’s police chief recently. I'd wager that Trudeau was warning the police not to lay a hand on the Hamas thugs — they’re his voter base, and he doesn’t want them arrested.

I sat down with @TPSMyronDemkiw this afternoon. We spoke about the recent – and alarming – increase in antisemitic incidents, and discussed what more we can do to keep Jewish Canadians safe. As partners, we’ll continue to do what is necessary to tackle hatred in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/SLvWjnErW2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 11, 2024

Last night, the Toronto police were at their worst, arresting David for doing journalism.

🚨BREAKING: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for reporting on a Hamas hate rally!



When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.



Watch this insanity — and help us fight back.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/Erh45zZC7K — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 16, 2024

The arrest of journalist, David Menzies

I was certain they’d release David very quickly when they realized he didn’t do anything wrong. You’d think a senior officer would have looked at the videotape of the false arrest and immediately let David go with an apology.

But they did the opposite. They kept him in jail for hours, in a filthy cell. And then they charged him with two crimes — including obstructing police.

He was not let go until well after after midnight.

It’s after midnight and they refuse to release him yet. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 16, 2024

How to "Stand with David" and fight back

We plan to defend David vigorously.

Last night, with your help, we retained a senior criminal lawyer who helped with David’s release and will fight the charges against him.

We will defend David Menzies until our last breath. That shouldn’t be too tough — he obviously did nothing wrong.

We will go on the offensive and take the lawsuit to them — to the police, for false arrest, negligent investigation, false imprisonment and assault.

And more importantly, we will sue under the Charter of Rights. The police violated David’s freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and freedom of movement. They must have been instructed to do so by their senior commanders. That’s illegal. They need to be rebuked by a judge and stopped from doing it again—to David or to anyone else.

This is Canada, not Gaza. We follow Canadian law, not sharia law. Hamas thugs can’t rule our streets.

I know that not a lot of people stand up to bullies anymore. But we sure do.

If you helped get David out of jail last night, by chipping in to our legal defence fund, thank you.

And if you’re able to help with my three-part legal plan to fight back, please make a donation on this page — we’ll be fighting against the entire pro-Hamas establishment, including the police, City Hall and, of course, the pro-Hamas thugs themselves.