US House passes bill that could lead to TikTok ban over China ties

The Republican-led House of Representatives approved a bill on Wednesday that sets the stage for a potential ban on TikTok in the United States, unless the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests its stake in the hugely popular platform.

The "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act" passed by a bipartisan 352-65 vote, with 50 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure. It now heads to the Democrat-controlled Senate, the Daily Wire reported.

The legislation gives ByteDance a 180-day window after enactment to sever ties with TikTok, or the app could face restrictions on operations in the U.S., including being barred from app stores and web hosting services.

"The bill prevents app store availability or web hosting services in the U.S. for ByteDance-controlled applications, including TikTok, unless the application severs ties to entities like ByteDance that are subject to the control of a foreign adversary, as defined by Congress in Title 10," explained the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party in a press release.

Proponents argue the bill aims to curb the ability of the Chinese government to collect data on Americans or manipulate content seen by young users through the massively popular app.

"Today's bipartisan vote to pass The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act demonstrates Congress' opposition to Communist China's attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans and signals our resolve to deter our enemies," said House Speaker Mike Johnson, urging the Senate to act.

"Communist China is America's largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America's economy and security. Apps like TikTok allow the Chinese Communist Party to push harmful content to our youth and engage in malign activities, such as harvesting the…" said Speaker Mike Johnson.

However, some lawmakers from both parties criticized the rushed timeline for considering the bill, which was introduced just last week, with Rep. Jim Himes warning it could impinge on free speech rights.

TikTok blasted the legislation, claiming it would "trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans" who use the app, while a Chinese official suggested a ban could invite retaliation against U.S. firms.

President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign the bill if passed by Congress, though his 2024 election rival Donald Trump opposes the measure.