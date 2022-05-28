Uvalde community gathers at town square to honor slain victims of Robb Elementary

E-transfer (Canada):

Residents of the city of Uvalde, Texas gathered at the town square on Thursday, May 26 to pay respects to the 21 victims who lost their lives in the Robb Elementary school shooting. Crosses containing the names of each slain victim were placed around the middle fountain.

People also gathered in the town square to pray over the tragedy that occurred in their communities, and to pray that no shooting like that ever happens again in their area.

Earlier that day, a conference was held near the school to provide updates on the investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the shooter's grandmother, who he shot in the face, had survived and was in stable condition. He also informed that he shot at two members of the nearby funeral home and began initially shooting at the school.

Rebel News also talked to parents in the area to see how they are being affected by the shooting. “Hold your child, your children, very tight, and pay close attention to them. I think parenting is a sacred act, and if you do not take it that way, learn from this.”

United States President Joe Biden announced on Twitter that his wife and him will be visiting Uvalde on Sunday, May 29.