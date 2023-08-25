Virginia-based college advocates for 'inclusivity' with campus renaming

Library of Congress

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Virginia Peninsula Community College has decided to rename two campus buildings, originally named after Revolutionary War-era figures, in an effort to promote inclusivity. The buildings were previously named after George Wythe, a signatory of the Declaration of Independence, and Dr. Corbin Griffin, a surgeon who served Virginia Patriot soldiers.

“Virginia Peninsula Community College is renaming Griffin and Wythe halls, which are connected and function as one building, to Kecoughtan Hall. The name is a tribute to the Kecoughtan tribe, the early settlers of the land where VPCC’s Hampton campus is located,” VPCC announced on its website.

School official Steven Felker mentioned that the transition to the new signage would be a "gradual" process. The institution had set up a naming committee and sought input from faculty, student representatives, and various stakeholders regarding the proposed name changes.

The Daily Wire reports: