Want to get into journalism? Apply for the 2024 Student Journalism Conference!

Part of what I do in my role as Editor-in-Chief at Rebel News, Canada's largest independent news agency, is training people who are new to the field of journalism. It's a passion of mine to teach the intellectually curious how to hold the powerful accountable to regular people.

That's why I'm pleased to be part of The Democracy Fund's third annual Student Journalism Conference.

It's taking place this year from July 12–14 in Toronto, where 20 successful applicants under the age of 30 will learn vital journalistic skills around misinformation, disinformation, fact-checking and reporting on forbidden subjects.

Applications are open right now to Canadians or permanent residents with a valid work permit. You don't have to be a journalism student to apply — but you do have to be interested in pursuing journalism as a career, and you'll need a strong commitment to civil liberties.

Not only is this conference a place where ambitious young people will learn important skills, it's also a job fair. Leaders in the field of independent journalism will be there to recruit the next generation of freedom-minded journalists.

Successful applicants will have their travel costs, accommodations and meals covered while at the conference.

Now, perhaps you're not someone who is interested in journalism as a career, or, like me, you're just a little too old to be an applicant. If that's the case, please share this video or the link, StudentJournalismConference.com, with someone you know who might be interested.

Applications are open now and there are only 20 spots, so apply now because those spots will fill up fast.

For more details, visit StudentJournalismConference.com, as we prepare to empower the next generation of reporters and writers.