WEF Reports: Avi Yemini confronts UN carbon hypocrite Mark Carney in Davos

“How does the UN climate envoy justify the massive carbon footprint here today,” Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini pressed the former governor of the banks of England and Canada.

Carney, seemingly shocked to be met by a skeptical journalist, can be seen pushing away the microphone of Yemini as he tried to interview Carney on a public street in the Swiss town of Davos, where the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings are being held this week.

Carney was also confronted by True North's Andrew Lawton, who pressed him on whether “the Canadian oil and gas sector can survive the net-zero approach being promoted here?”

The former head of Bank of Canada and the current United Nations envoy for climate change flew to Davos for the WEF meetings but fled from the journalists, instead telling them to send a media request for his consideration rather than address their questions.

