Western University wants scholarships renamed due to ‘racist’ professor, awaits court approval

Western University is seeking court approval to remove the name of a “racist” deceased scholar from various academic prizes.

The individual whose name could potentially be removed from multiple scholarships is Kenneth Hilborn. Hilborn was a professor who taught international relations and history at the university from 1951 to 1997. As reported by CBC, “after his death in 2013 at age 79, Hilborn's estate bequeathed $1-million to Western, including $750,000 to the history department for four undergraduate and two graduate awards that have been handed out since 2016.”

"When science ignores facts in favour of ideology…it ceases to be science and becomes propaganda for a dogma."---Kenneth H.W. Hilborn, professor emeritus at the University of Western Ontario — SallyThatClemsonGirl (@SallyTiger) July 21, 2021

A research group recently created by Western University’s History Department states it believes Kenneth Hilborn’s work caused “harm” and “epistemic violence by suppressing, dismissing and trivializing people who were oppressed, vulnerable or discriminated against.”

Following the analysis, the research group recommended that the university removes Hilborn’s name from any scholarship or award related to the university.

In compliance with the recommendations, the university has applied to the provincial court to remove Hilborn’s name. They are currently awaiting approval.

Western University will also be brought to court over their newly reinstated COVID-19 mandates that force students to receive a third vaccine dose while wearing a mask on campus. Legal actions are being taken against the university with regards to these measures.