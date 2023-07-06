White House unwilling to deny potential Biden family involvement in Fourth of July cocaine incident

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden administration, in an unusual move, declined to dismiss the notion that the cocaine discovered at the White House this week might be connected to President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden.

Andrew Bates, White House Deputy Press Secretary, faced the press on Thursday but fell short of providing any fresh insights on the issue, the Daily Mail reported.

“This is something we take seriously,” he stated, highlighting the ongoing investigation by the "law enforcement professionals in the Secret Service” following the detection of the substance in a heavily trafficked area. He added, "We’re willing to assist in any way needed. Beyond that, I’m going to respect their process.”

When confronted by a reporter about former President Donald Trump's recent social media posts insinuating that the discovered drugs could belong to either the president, his son, or special counsel Jack Smith, Bates chose not to definitively refute the claim. The reporter posed the question, “Are you willing to say that that’s not the case, that they don’t belong to them?”

“I don’t have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act,” responded Bates, sidestepping the direct question but acknowledging a perceived "increasing frustration" from Trump's side.

Towards the end of the press conference on Air Force One, Bates was asked if the Secret Service and White House would commit to transparency regarding the unfolding investigation about the origin of the cocaine in the White House. Bates maintained his stance, deferring to the Secret Service and refusing to speculate on hypothetical scenarios. He advised the press to reach out to the Secret Service for further information.