Wokeness is killing the Democrat Party — will they move away from radical leftism?

“There were Republican victories and near-victories all across America last Tuesday. Even in uber-woke Minneapolis, where the defund the police agenda seemed like a slam-dunk proposition after the death of George Floyd, voters rejected a ballot question in which a new “public safety department” — whatever the hell that is – would replace the Minneapolis police force. “Yeah, so maybe defunding the police looks good on paper. But the gut-check reality is that when an armed thug is trying to break into your home in the wee hours of the morning, who ya gonna call? The Ghostbusters? “It was so pleasing to see the events of last Tuesday rattling Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.”

