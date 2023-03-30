Women under 30 face greater risk of cardiac death from AstraZeneca jab

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

After receiving a single AstraZeneca jab, women aged 12 to 29 have a 3.5 times greater likelihood of cardiac death than without the COVID vaccine.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) analyzed hospitalizations, vaccination records and death registrations in England from that age group to assess the impact of the AstraZeneca jab on them.

According to an ONS study, young women had an increased chance of dying from cardiac-related issues after one dose of the non-mRNA vaccine, including cardiac arrest, heart disease, and myocarditis or heart muscle inflammation.

After three months of vaccination, the risk of cardiac death rises 3.5 times higher, states ONS researchers.

While COVID vaccines caused 59 deaths from “adverse effects” in England from 144.7 million vaccinations, of which three people under 30 died, the study found women under 30 had six cardiac-related deaths per 100,000 vaccinated after receiving the AstraZeneca jab between December 2020 and June 2022.

A Manitoba family alleges their son suffered a stroke after getting the COVID jab from AstraZeneca Canada. https://t.co/AS3UdjsQyn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 25, 2023

In April 2021, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) likened the development of rare blood clots to the AstraZeneca jab. Therefore, officials recommended other COVID vaccines for those under 30, citing a more “finely balanced” risk versus benefit.

Since then, further research linked the Pfizer and Moderna jabs to blood clots and myocarditis among males from the same age group — though not AstraZeneca.

The ONS also uncovered that vaccinated people had a raised risk of cardiac and all-cause deaths if they tested positive for the respiratory virus, but lesser than those unvaccinated and COVID-positive, from 13% to 3%.

“We find no evidence that the risk of cardiac or all-cause death is increased in the weeks following vaccination with mRNA vaccines,” said Vahé Nafilyan, a senior ONS statistician. “However, receiving a first dose of a non-mRNA vaccine was associated with an increased risk of cardiac death in young women.”

“While vaccination carries some risks, these need to be assessed in light of its benefits,” she added.

Australia-based Rebel News reporter, @OzraeliAvi encountered AstraZeneca executive director Marc Dunoyer outside the Swiss globalist summit.https://t.co/tyjUw4F4AJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2023

“Our analysis shows that the risk of death is significantly increased following a positive test for COVID, even in young people. Many studies show that vaccines effectively prevent hospitalization or death following COVID infection.”

“The findings are somewhat unexpected, as concerns about rare cardiac side-effects —specifically myocarditis and pericarditis — have been particularly associated with mRNA vaccine second doses in males, especially when the dosing interval was short. In contrast, the signal reported here is primarily in non-mRNA first doses in females,” said Prof Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol.

Nafilyan committed herself to further analyzing the risks and benefits of vaccinating against COVID.

Finn concurred that more research is needed on these cardiac events to understand the figures better and “guide future policy and vaccine design.”