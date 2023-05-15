World Economic Forum pushing 'Urban Mobility Scorecard' for 'sustainable, equitable, innovative' transit
Three cities tested out the WEF's new scorecard, seemingly part of its agreement with the United Nations to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.
The World Economic Forum has partnered with three cities in a new program called the “Urban Mobility Scorecard”. The project aims to create cities where “mobility is sustainable, equitable and innovative.”
Pointing to statistics suggesting that transportation makes up around 45% of greenhouse gas emissions, the WEF says metro areas need to develop transit systems that “reduce emissions and improve air quality” and pushes for a “re-balancing of transport away from private car use.”
The “15-minute city” concept—which implies having all necessary amenities within a short walk, bike ride, or public transit trip from one’s home—has been a powerful tool for #urban planners.— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 15, 2022
“Car-driven sprawl undermines public transit and makes journeys on foot or by bike challenging, exacerbating inequalities and increasing infrastructure costs,” write the authors, part of the WEF's urban transformation and urban mobility departments.
“The downstream effects include increased congestion, traffic fatalities, rising land costs and more, as urban spaces are given over to roads and parking – crowding out housing, green space and other necessities,” they say.
The Urban Mobility Scorecard is a project developed through the WEF's Global New Mobility Coalition, itself a part of the organization's Shaping the Future of Mobility Platform.
Participants using the scorecard included Buenos Aires, Argentina; Curridabat, Costa Rica; and Singapore. Following the trial run, the WEF pointed to three “fundamental issues” to addressing transit.
Asian cities virus-proof public transit with smart shelters, thermal scanners https://t.co/AeMmQhcBA1 #cities #transportation pic.twitter.com/XuB5s0pmoS— World Economic Forum (@wef) August 22, 2020
First, it called for an emphasis on financing, saying “there is often uncertainty in cities around the financing and investment pathways, with many cities being limited in their financial decision-making capabilities.”
Second, it encouraged greater partnership between all levels of government, along with both the private and public sectors, in efforts to have more electric vehicles.
Third was a focus on “putting inclusivity at the heart of mobility,” claiming that “creating convenient and accessible public transport systems can deliver more efficient and considerate mobility, allowing everyone to make sustainable mobility choices.”
In 2019, the WEF signed an agreement to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a multinational pact that encourages countries to push towards the 17 sustainable development goals, which includes a reduction in carbon emissions.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
