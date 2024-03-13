X cancels Don Lemon's new show ahead of debut episode
Former CNN anchor says platform owner pulled plug after pre-recorded interview.
Don Lemon's hopes for a fresh start on Elon Musk's X platform were dashed even before his new show could premiere. The former CNN anchor said Wednesday that Musk abruptly canceled "The Don Lemon Show" just hours after the two sat down for what was intended to be the program's inaugural episode.
"There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election," Lemon said in a statement. "We had a good conversation."
However, Musk evidently felt differently about their exchange. In a post on X, the platform's owner explained his rationale for axing Lemon's show, stating "his approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."
Musk went on to allege a lack of authenticity, claiming "it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity." Zucker, the former president of CNN, hired Lemon at the network in 2006.
His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024
And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.
All this said, Lemon/Zucker are…
Despite the cancellation, Musk said "Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else."
In its own statement, X Business affirmed the platform's commitment to free speech while reserving the right to make decisions around commercial partnerships. The first episode of "The Don Lemon Show" had been slated to stream on X this Monday but will now air on YouTube instead, according to Lemon.
X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work…— Business (@XBusiness) March 13, 2024
The swift reversal marks another setback for the veteran journalist, who parted ways with CNN in April amid controversy over comments he made regarding Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon had planned to relaunch his media career through the new X show.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.