X cancels Don Lemon's new show ahead of debut episode

Don Lemon's hopes for a fresh start on Elon Musk's X platform were dashed even before his new show could premiere. The former CNN anchor said Wednesday that Musk abruptly canceled "The Don Lemon Show" just hours after the two sat down for what was intended to be the program's inaugural episode.

"There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election," Lemon said in a statement. "We had a good conversation."

However, Musk evidently felt differently about their exchange. In a post on X, the platform's owner explained his rationale for axing Lemon's show, stating "his approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."

Musk went on to allege a lack of authenticity, claiming "it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity." Zucker, the former president of CNN, hired Lemon at the network in 2006.

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.



And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.



All this said, Lemon/Zucker are… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024