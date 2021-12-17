YouTube suspends Steven Crowder for ‘policy violations,’ one strike away from permanent ban

Steven Crowder/Louder With Crowder

Conservative comedian and political commentator Steven Crowder has been banned from YouTube for the remainder of the year.

Crowder was told this week by the Big Tech platform that his channel had somehow violated a “hate speech” clause in its community guidelines. However, Crowder said neither he nor his team was told what they did to trigger the suspension, which is expected to last until the start of the new year.

YouTube’s policy on “hate speech” reads as follows:

Hate speech is not allowed on YouTube. We remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on any of the following attributes: Age

Caste

Disability

Ethnicity

Gender Identity and Expression

Nationality

Race

Immigration Status

Religion

Sex/Gender

Sexual Orientation

Victims of a major violent event and their kin

Veteran Status

Posting on Twitter this week, Crowder and his team criticized the platform for not informing them of not providing them details of the ban, such as when they violated the hate speech policy or how.

“Somebody gets offended: ‘hate speech,'” said Crowder, “How about, if you’re trying to improve the environment, you help us understand where we went wrong.”

We're striked and off of YouTube but you can still watch the full show live on @rumblevideo (https://t.co/oHU5todRqF) and on #MugClub pic.twitter.com/qEObZGL82s — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 15, 2021

Following the ban, Crowder has moved his content to Rumble, a competing video hosting platform, which previously announced a partnership with former president Donald Trump’s tech company, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

On Tuesday, TMTG announced it is entering into a “wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement,” with Rumble, which will provide video hosting and streaming services for Trump’s upcoming social media platform, Truth Social.

“As part of our mission, TMTG continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate against political ideology,” said Trump in the press release. “Therefore, I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a critical backbone for TMTG infrastructure. TMTG has already launched Truth Social on the Rumble Cloud for invited guests only, and the initial Beta launch has been excellent. America is ready for TRUTH Social, and the end to cancel culture.”